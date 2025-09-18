2 in custody following police chase in West Chester involving stolen vehicle

WEST CHESTER — Two people are in custody following a police chase involving a stolen vehicle in West Chester on Thursday afternoon, according to our news partners at WCPO-TV.

The chase began when West Chester police officers pursued a stolen vehicle, but it was terminated near the intersection of Tylersville Road and Kennesaw Drive.

After the chase was terminated, the driver of the stolen vehicle crashed at the intersection of Tylersville Road and Lesourdsville West Chester Road.

Police searched the area for suspects, leading to lockdowns at multiple Lakota Local School District schools, which have since been lifted, WCPO-TV said.

Officials reported that a 17-year-old was taken into custody just before 4 p.m., and a second person was apprehended more than an hour later.

The incident caused temporary disruptions in the area, but the situation has been resolved with both suspects in custody.

