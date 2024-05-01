2 in custody after stolen SUV crashes into parked car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Two people are in custody after a stolen SUV crashed into a parked vehicle in Springfield.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Several officers investigating in Springfield neighborhood

An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper was attempting to catch up to a Kia Soul on E. Pleasant Street when it turned into an alley between Scott Street and Homeview Avenue, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

The SUV crashed into a parked vehicle and the occupants fled on foot before the trooper approached the vehicle.

The driver, Ryan Pyles, 19 of Springfield, approached the trooper and was detained, the spokesperson told News Center 7.

>>Body of 32-year-old man found in Dayton alley; Neighbors say they saw nothing suspicious

Our News Center 7 crew was at the scene Tuesday morning when Springfield Police officers arrived at 5:50 a.m.

An officer located a juvenile in the area and detained that person. It was determined that the juvenile was the passenger.

The Kia Soul was determined to be stolen.

Pyles was charged with receiving stolen property, OVI, and driving with a suspended driver’s license, the spokesperson said.

The incident remains under investigation and those involved could face more charges.

©2024 Cox Media Group