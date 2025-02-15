2 cars reportedly stolen from Dayton hotel

DAYTON — Police are investigating after two cars were stolen from a Dayton hotel.

In a safety advisory sent to the University of Dayton community, officials said the two cars were stolen from the Marriott.

On Feb. 15 around 7:30 a.m., the owner of a Cadillac SUV reported to police that their car was stolen.

Hours later at 10 a.m. the owner of a Buick Regal reported to UD police that their car was taken.

Officials said both cars were taken between 11 p.m. Feb. 14 and 7:30 a.m. Feb. 15.

Anyone with information or who is aware of similar incidents is asked to contact UD’s Department of Public Safety at 937-229-2121.

