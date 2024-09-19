$2 billion project expected to add new terminal at one of Ohio’s biggest airports

COLUMBUS — People in our area will drive to Columbus and fly out of John Glenn International Airport. Now, that airport is getting ready for a major $2 billion expansion, which is the most expensive public works project ever in Franklin County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 will have the latest on the expansion and the impacts it’ll have tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

TRENDING STORIES:

The project is expected to add seven new gates at the airport when it’s completed in 2029, our news partners at WBNS in Columbus reported.

When completed, the new terminal will handle a record number of flyers across the 33 counties it serves.

“Our best year on record was 2019 when we had 8.6 million passengers here at the existing facility. The new facility will hold up to 13 million annual passengers,” airport Director of Communications Kristen Easterday said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



