2 arrested after K9 helps deputies find stolen gun, IDs during traffic stop

By WHIO Staff
Stolen Guns, IDs (L); K9 Tega (R) Photo from: Logan County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) (Logan County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook))
LOGAN COUNTY — A K9 assisted deputies during a traffic stop in Logan County.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that K9 Tega helped them recover a stolen gun and IDs.

They also found debit cards during the traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two people were arrested after Tega assisted deputies.

