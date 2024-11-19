2 arrested after deputies find more than 500 grams of drugs during traffic stop

PREBLE COUNTY — Two people are in jail after deputies found more than 500 grams of drugs during a traffic stop in Preble County on Saturday, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies stopped a car for several traffic violations on Halderman Road west of State Route 503 just before 8 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

They noticed several “criminal indicators” so K9 Arko conducted a free-air sniff.

K9 Arko alerted to the vehicle and deputies began a probable cause search, according to Simpson.

Deputies found a large amount of suboxone strips, a sealed bag of “suspected” marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

The driver told deputies that he had suspected methamphetamine on him.

Approximately 29.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine and over 500 of marijuana were found, according to Simpson.

Deputies arrested the driver Charles Wyatt, 52, of Camden, and passenger Desiree Senters, 27, of Hamilton.

Eaton Municipal Court charged Wyatt with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, and illegal use of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He remains booked in the Preble County Jail and faces additional charges from the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.

Senters was arrested on three outstanding felony warrants from Butler County. Deputies turned her over to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



