19-year-old charged in shooting at UD appears in federal court

DAYTON — A 19-year-old is back in court after a shooting at the University of Dayton.

Dylan Hiner and his lawyer declined their right to a preliminary hearing, where the federal government would have to present probable cause that he committed a crime.

A 19-year-old student was shot along Evanston Avenue during a party in the UD student neighborhood on November 1. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Dayton police arrested or detained five different people, none of them UD students.

Three of them are juveniles, and 19-year-old Hiner is the only adult facing charges.

Hiner is at the Shelby County Jail and faces a federal charge of “illegal receipt, shipment, or transport of ammunition by a person under indictment.”

Federal documents show that investigators believe Hiner “was the one that fired the shots in between the residences on the night of the party” and Hiner himself ”stated he did, in fact, fire shots from a pistol during the shooting incident.”

The shootout created safety concerns for students and administrators.

“I’d like to see more police presence, definitely. I remember last year, there was a shooting and then the next weekend there was a lot of cops and we all just felt so safe,” Tommy McCauley, a junior at UD, said.

The university held a campus town hall and laid out plans for several safety-focused task forces on campus.

Students said the campus is surrounded by a city, is tough to lock down to students only.

“I don’t know what we could do about it; it’s kind of tough we’re right by the city, but that does always seem to be the case,” McCauley said

Hiner was already under indictment for a separate weapon-related case in Montgomery County courts.

