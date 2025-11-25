19-year-old arrested for making threat against elementary school on Snapchat takes plea bargain

KETTERING — The 19-year-old man accused of making a threat against a Kettering elementary school on social media has taken a plea bargain.

News Center 7 previously reported that Kettering Police were contacted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol about a tip they got from the FBI National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) that a threat was made towards Beavertown Elementary school through Snapchat.

Austin Clark, 19, was identified as the owner of the Snapchat account from which the threat came.

On Nov. 13, Clark appeared in court with his counsel and entered a plea agreement, according to court records.

As a result of the plea deal, Clark will have to serve two years of supervised probation, complete a mental health assessment, have no other offenses, and follow all recommendations.

Clark will not have to serve jail time due to the agreement.

In November, the NTOC found a Snapchat that contained a threat regarding shooting up the school next to the Skyline Chili on Wilmington Pike.

Beavertown Elementary School is located next door to Skyline Chili on Wilmington Pike.

“At this time, we have determined there appears to be no credibility behind the threat that was made, and the suspect does not appear to have the means to carry out the threat,” Officer Cynthia James wrote in a release.

