18-year-old pleads guilty to crash that killed area high school freshman

BUTLER COUNTY — An 18-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to charges connected to a crash that killed a Butler County high school student.
Rebecca Kumar pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault, according to Butler County Common Pleas Court documents.
The charges stem from a single-vehicle crash that happened in an area of N. Verity Parkway and Hughes Street in Middletown in March.
When they got to the scene, Middletown police found a 2015 black Cadillac SUV carrying six people. It had gone off the road and overturned into a wooded area.
Prosecutors said in court that Kumar had been driving nearly three times the speed limit before the crash, reaching speeds of 103 mph in a 35 mph zone, WXIX and WLWT reported.
A crash report stated she failed to negotiate a curve.
Laith Masri, 14, of Liberty Township, died from his injuries, News Center 7 previously reported.
Masri was a freshman at Lakota West High School.
The other five people suffered injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.
Kumar faces 7.5 years in prison when she’s sentenced in January.
