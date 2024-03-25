14-year-old dead after weekend crash in Middletown; 5 others injured

MIDDLETOWN — A teenager is dead and five people are hurt after a crash that happened in Butler County Saturday night, according to Middletown Police Sergeant R. Rogers.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Middletown police and medics were dispatched to the area of North Verity Parkway and Hughes Street on reports of a one-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, police located a vehicle carrying six people. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned into a wooded area, Rogers said.

Laith Masri, 14, of Liberty Township, died from his injuries, according to Butler County Coroner Lisa L. Mannix.

The other five people suffered injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening, Rogers said.

Two of the occupants were transported to Kettering Medical Center and the other three were taken to the Atrium Medical Center.

The Middletown Police Department is working with the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team to investigate this crash.

Excessive speed is being investigated as a contributing factor, Rogers said.

We will continue to follow this story.





