18-year-old man arrested after shooting; barricade incident

TOLEDO — An 18-year-old man was arrested on Sunday morning after reports of a shooting and barricade situation.

Toledo police officers responded to a call near the area of South Avenue and South Detroit Avenue around 7 a.m. after a person had reportedly been shot in the buttocks, according to our CBS news affiliate WTOL.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim’s condition was reported as stable.

Four people, including three teenagers, were at the home during the shooting, which led to a barricade situation.

Police said that 18-year-old Nikolas Henneman had gone to his mother’s house on South Avenue after receiving a call that she was in an argument.

Negotiators worked with the individuals inside the house for two hours to resolve the situation.

When he arrived at his mother’s house, Henneman allegedly shot the victim outside.

No other injuries were reported.

Henneman was arrested for the shooting and charged with felonious assault with a weapon or ordinance.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group