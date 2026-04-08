Teen indicted on murder charges after shooting 19-year-old over tattoo payment dispute

CINCINNATI — A 17-year-old was indicted on two murder charges after a dispute over a tattoo payment led to a fatal shooting earlier this year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The charges are in connection with the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Noah Thornhill in Westwood in February, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s office said 17-year-old Carlos Hill Jr. was bound over into adult court and charged with two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault, and carrying concealed weapons, along with two gun specifications.

Cincinnati police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 3300 block of Boudinot Ave, WCPO-9 TV reported.

The prosecutor’s office said Hill was at the Westwood home with a friend and his friend’s girlfriend, who was getting a tattoo.

During an argument over payment, Hill fatally shot Thornhill, the tattoo artist’s brother, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Police said they found Thornhill suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived, and he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital, where he died.

Hill now faces up to life in prison, according to the prosecutor’s office.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group