17-year-old dead, 4 injured after 2-vehicle crash

UNION COUNTY — A 17-year-old died after a two-vehicle crash in Union County Sunday night.

The crash happened on Hyland Croy Rd. near Johnston Dr. in Jerome Township around 7:30 pm., according to a spokesperson.

After a preliminary investigation, Claudia Phan, 17, from Dublin, was driving a 2016 Kia Forte and traveling northbound on Hyland Croy Rd.

Phan crossed over the center line and hit a 2017 Ford Explorer, which was traveling southbound.

Both vehicles then went off the right side of the roadway.

Phan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was identified as Jason Lyle, was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger of the Ford Explorer suffered minor injuries.

Two children were transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

