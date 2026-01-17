17-year-old boy seriously injured, 2 teens arrested after shooting at apartment complex

COLUMBUS — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition, and two other teenagers were arrested after a shooting that happened Thursday night.

The Columbus Police Department responded to a call just after 9 p.m. for a reported shooting in the 7800 block of Talon Court, according to our news partners, WBNS.

A night watch commander at the scene said that a 17-year-old boy had been shot outside of an apartment complex.

The boy was transported to the hospital in a stable condition, but was downgraded to critical.

On Friday, officers said that the boy’s condition had improved.

Two other juveniles at the scene were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

No other injuries were reported.

