16-year-old Ohio student arrested after reported threat against middle school, police say

LONDON, MADISON COUNTY — A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Ohio after officers received reports of a threat on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The London, Ohio, Police Department wrote in a social media post that the 16-year-old allegedly told several juvenile witnesses that he would carry out a shooting at London Middle School.

TRENDING STORIES:

Witnesses also told police that they observed the teenager with a gun, according to a police spokesperson.

“A search warrant was obtained and executed at the juvenile’s residence just outside of London (Thursday), where a modified airsoft toy gun, resembling a small handgun, was seized,” the spokesperson stated.”

The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office has been contacted and will seek criminal charges against the teen, the spokesperson said.

The department added that there is no imminent threat to the public.

The London City School superintendent wrote a message to parents on Thursday. He shared it on social media.

“While the situation did not ultimately result in any danger to our schools, I appreciate the efforts of our Police Department, whose officers responded quickly,” said Dr. Lou Kramer, superintendent. “It is important to understand that our students who made the initial report did the right thing. It is also helpful to keep in mind that the individual involved was not a student in the district and, most importantly, that the individual had no means to carry out any of the alleged threats.”

The department continues to investigate the incident.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group