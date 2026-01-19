16-year-old girl shot in the chest, person of interest in custody

HAMILTON COUNTY — A person is in custody after a 16-year-old girl was shot Monday morning.
Around 4 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1300 block of Schumard Ave on reports of a juvenile who had been shot in the chest, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.
The teen called 911 and was taken to Bethesda North Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office told WCPO-9 TV there is a person of interest in custody.
The shooting remains under investigation.
