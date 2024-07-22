16-year-old, 18-year-old arrested in connection to Piqua shooting

PIQUA — A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were arrested in connection to a shooting early Saturday morning in Piqua.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Fisk Street at 12:10 a.m. on initial reports of a shooting, according to a social media post.

Upon arrival, an 18-year-old man was found shot in the leg but refused medical treatment. A vehicle was also hit by gunfire.

The department said on Facebook that a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man ran away before officers arrived.

The suspects were found and taken into custody at a Shell gas station at the 600 block of South Street.

The 16-year-old was transported to the West Central Juvenile Detention Center where he is facing three counts of felonious assault. The 18-year-old man has not been charged.

The victim and suspect were known to each other before the incident and officers recovered a gun from the gas station’s restroom, according to Piqua Police Deputy Chief Marty Grove.

Anyone with information is asked to call Piqua Police at (937) 778-2027.





