2 rescued from Great Miami River in Montgomery County

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Two people were rescued from the Great Miami River in Miami Township Sunday evening, according to Miami Valley Fire District crews.

Miami Valley Fire District and West Carrollton fire crews responded to a water rescue in the 5000 block of Upper River Road at approximately 6:28 p.m.

Crews told News Center 7 that one person is being transported to a local hospital and the other appears uninjured.

Information on the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

It is not clear how the pair ended up in the river.

The Miami Valley Fire District is asking people to avoid the area.

