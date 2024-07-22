Deputies investigate reported shooting in Clark County

MAD RIVER TOWNSHIP, Clark County — Deputies are investigating reports of a shooting in Clark County Sunday night, a Clark County Communications dispatcher confirmed.

>> 2 rescued from Great Miami River in Montgomery County

Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to the reports in the 2000 block of S. Tecumseh Road in Mad River Township before 9:30 p.m.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in this incident.

Additional information was not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group