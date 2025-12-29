16-old-year dead, 14-year-old in custody after shooting at Raising Cane’s

CLEVELAND — A 16-year old boy is dead, and a 14-year-old boy is in custody after a fatal shooting at a Raising Cane’s on Sunday evening in Cleveland.
Mayfield Heights Police officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. near the 5500 block of Mayfield Road, according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police respond to ‘disorderly’ group of over 200 juveniles at indoor trampoline park
- Firefighters respond to structure fire in Riverside
- Woman injured after U-turn crash at Dayton intersection
Phillip Longino Jr., 16, of Cleveland, was shot near the entrance of the restaurant.
He was transported to Cleveland Clinic-Hillcrest Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Police said the shooting took place after an altercation that happened inside the restaurant.
An 18-year-old man has also been detained as part of the investigation.
The Raising Cane’s and the Sheetz next door were also closed during the investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group