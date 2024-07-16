15-year-old shoots, injuries 13-year-old sister in Springfield, police say

SPRINGFIELD — A 15-year-old and another teen are facing charges after a 13-year-old was shot in Springfield Monday night.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the shooting was reported around 8:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of Primm Drive.

Springfield Police confirmed to News Center 7 on Tuesday that a 13-year-old girl was shot in the neck and shoulder area by her 15-year-old brother. She’s expected to survive her injuries.

Police say they’re investigating the shooting as being accidental.

The 15-year-old is facing a domestic violence charge. Another juvenile is being charged in connection to possessing the gun used in the shooting, police confirmed.

