Man dead after crash involving motorcycle in Kettering

KETTERING — A 63-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Kettering earlier this month.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Sutton Avenue and Beaverton Drive on the report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle, according to Kettering police.

>> ‘We had no choice;’ Dozens of cats seized from local animal sanctuary

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Gregory Martin, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries but was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing at this time.

©2024 Cox Media Group