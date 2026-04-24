15-year-old injured in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A 15-year-old was injured in a shooting in Dayton early Friday morning.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police responded to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Goodlow Avenue shortly before 1 a.m.

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In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, the victim can be heard telling dispatchers that they’d been shot in the arm.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the arm inside the home, according to Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.

A tourniquet was applied to his arm, and he was transported to a local hospital.

Sheldon described his injury as non-life-threatening.

The shooting is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

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