15-year-old girl taken into custody after social media threat towards middle school

SIDNEY — A 15-year-old girl was taken into custody after an investigation into a threatening social media post made towards Sidney Middle School.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, Sidney City Schools administration was made aware of a threatening Instagram post that suggested a school shooting would take place at the middle school on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the school district.

“Sidney City Schools administration immediately began to work with the Sidney Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, who also worked with the FBI, to coordinate investigation efforts,” the spokesperson said.

A suspect, identified as a 15-year-old girl, was located and taken into custody.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect has been charged with inducing panic and was transported to the West Central Detention Center in Troy, the spokesperson said.

Law enforcement agencies believe there are no other subjects involved nor additional threats made against the Sidney City Schools related to this incident.

“We are grateful for the swift response from our local law enforcement and the support of the FBI,” said Sidney City Schools Superintendent Bob Humble. “As a result, a suspect was identified and taken into custody. Threats like this are very serious and any student found responsible for making such threats of violence will face consequences as allowable by both District policy and law.”

Sidney police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will be providing additional security and patrols of the district’s schools for the remainder of the week.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



