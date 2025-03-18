14-year-old killed in Ohio shooting

FRANKLINGTON, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday morning in Franklinton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Columbus Division of Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Dana Ave on reports of a shooting, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, officers detained several people.

They also learned that a teen, identified as 14-year-old Braiden Johnson, had been taken to a hospital by a family member.

Johnson was taken to Mount Carmel Franklinton, where he was pronounced dead around 1:35 a.m., WBNS-10 TV reported.

He was a student at Starling PreK-8, according to a spokesperson for Columbus City Schools.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Columbus Division of Police.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group