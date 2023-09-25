14-year-old charged for allegedly making bomb threats to Cincinnati suspension bridge

CINCINNATI — A 14-year-old is facing charges in Kenton County for allegedly making multiple bomb threats against the Roebling Suspension Bridge in Cincinnati, our media partner in Cincinnati, WCPO-9 reported.

A joint investigation with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, Covington Police Department, and the Boone County Sheriff’s Department determined that the child was responsible for all the threats made against the bridge in the span of a week.

The child has been charged with four counts of terroristic threatening, the station said.

Covington police say on Sept. 22 the child was taken into custody in Michigan for an unrelated matter.

The Roebling Bridge was closed five separate times for possible threats.

Four of the closures came from threats allegedly made by the 14-year-old. The other closure was tied to a suspicious bag spotted on the bridge that turned out to be harmless, the station said.

