$1.4 million in fake sports memorabilia seized at area port

CINCINNATI — Customs agents seized nearly $1.5 million worth of fake sports merchandise at an area port.

Agents at the Port of Cincinnati seized more than 4,000 items the week leading up to the Super Bowl, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Most of the shipments were out of China and Hong Kong.

“Those are the kind of things we have to worry about because those items start coming in and start making their way out into the community and people start losing money,” Public Information Officer Steven Bansbach said.

Officials are urging buyers to verify the websites and companies where they make purchases to avoid getting scammed.

