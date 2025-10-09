13-year-old boy seriously injured after being hit while riding bike

LIBERTY TWP. — A 13-year-old boy was injured after being hit by an SUV while riding his bike in Butler County on Friday.

Deputies and medics responded at 7:36 p.m. to the intersection of Cincinnati-Dayton and Linn Roads on reports of a crash, according to an online crash report.

The boy was traveling on his bike in a crosswalk when a 2020 black Honda CR-V hit him.

Medics transported the teenager to UC West Chester Hospital with suspected serious injuries, the crash report said.

A 92-year-old man drove the SUV.

Our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati, reports that the boy is a student at the Lakota School District.

The crash remains under investigation.

