13-year-old boy seriously injured after being hit while riding bike

LIBERTY TWP. — A 13-year-old boy was injured after being hit by an SUV while riding his bike in Butler County on Friday.
Deputies and medics responded at 7:36 p.m. to the intersection of Cincinnati-Dayton and Linn Roads on reports of a crash, according to an online crash report.
The boy was traveling on his bike in a crosswalk when a 2020 black Honda CR-V hit him.
Medics transported the teenager to UC West Chester Hospital with suspected serious injuries, the crash report said.
A 92-year-old man drove the SUV.
Our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati, reports that the boy is a student at the Lakota School District.
The crash remains under investigation.
