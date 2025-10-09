Owner flown to hospital after dog attack in Clinton County

WILMINGTON, Clinton County — One person was flown to the hospital after a dog attack in Clinton County on Wednesday.

The Wilmington Police Department said officers responded to reports of a possible dog fight in the 700 block of W. Locust Street.

While heading to the scene, the situation escalated.

An owner called 911 and was heard screaming in the background, the department said.

Officers believed the dog was attacking the owner at this time.

Upon arrival, authorities found a dog attack in progress.

The dog was “put down on scene” to protect the owner, according to the department.

The victim was transported to Clinton Regional Hospital and then flown to Miami Valley Hospital.

It is unclear how serious the victim’s injuries are.

The department said there is no danger to the public.

