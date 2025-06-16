12-year-old hospitalized after brother throws gas on him, sets it on fire, deputies say

CLARK COUNTY — A 12-year-old is now at a Dayton hospital being treated for a burn after playing with gasoline.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke to investigators about the horseplay that went wrong. He’ll have that and community reaction tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Children in Tremont City, including two brothers, decided to play with gasoline around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Lt. Kristopher Shultz, of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, said the children got the gasoline and threw it on each other before setting it on fire.

Investigators have learned that the throwing and lighting of the gasoline was intentional. A child is now charged with aggravated arson and felonious assault.

