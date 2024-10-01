12-year-old arrested, accused of making bomb threat at school; mother says he’s innocent

LANCASTER, Ohio — A mother is upset after her 12-year-old was arrested for allegedly making bomb threats at an Ohio school.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies were notified about the alleged bomb threat at Thomas Ewing Junior High in Lancaster on Friday, according to our news partners at WBNS.

After an investigation, the boy was arrested on charges of inducing panic.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to an incident report, deputies searched the boy and did not find any bombs.

He was secured and the sheriff’s office said they did not place the school on lockdown because there was no threat.

The boy was making beeping noises to imitate a bomb and was alleged to have said “Allah Akbar”, according to the incident report.

His mother says he is innocent, that there is no evidence against him, and that he should not have been held , according to WBNS.

“I believe they need to develop a better strategy. There were different steps and measures they were supposed to take when a child came to them with an allegation. They can’t just arrest children over allegations, they need to have evidence. It needs to be looked into,” the mom said.

The boy will be back in court next month.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



