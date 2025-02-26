110 animals removed from Ohio sanctuary

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — 110 animals have been removed from a sanctuary in Ohio, according to a spokesperson with the Sandusky County Animal Cruelty Division.

Agents with animal control conducted a search warrant at 3320 County Road 175 in Clyde on Feb. 25.

The building is owned by Dr. Laura Hirt, and is also known as Another Chance Sanctuary.

The spokesperson said humane agents from the Humane Society of Sandusky County have been investigating allegations of cruelty and neglect at this building for the past few months.

“110 animals were seized and removed living in conditions consistent with large-scale neglect,” the spokesperson said.

Each animal will be evaluated and given any medical care they may need.

The spokesperson said these animals will be housed “in accordance with the utmost standards of care.”

Hirt was indicted on five counts of cruelty to companion animals on Feb. 21.

Additional information on what was located inside the building was not immediately available.

The Sandusky County Prosecutor’s Office, Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, Sandusky County Drug Task Force, Humane World for Animals, Ohio Board of Pharmacy and the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency help Sandusky humane agents in this investigation.

