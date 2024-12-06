11-year-old girl critically injured, 17-year-old in custody after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, IN — An 11-year-old girl is critically injured and a boy is in custody after a shooting on Thursday in Richmond.

The Wayne County Emergency Operations Center received a report about an 11-year-old girl arriving at Reid Health after being shot, according to a Richmond Police spokesperson.

The victim was later transported to Riley Hospital. She remains in critical condition.

Preliminary information reveals the shooting happened inside a residence in the first block of South 18th Street where several people were present.

They recovered evidence related to the shooting and conducted several interviews, the spokesperson said.

A 17-year-old male has been charged with one felony count each of criminal recklessness and dangerous possession of a firearm with a prior conviction.

He has been transported to an Indiana detention facility.

Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly released the following statement:

“This tragic incident serves as a heartbreaking reminder of the devastating consequences when firearms are not handled responsibly. Every gun owner has an absolute duty to ensure weapons are stored securely and kept out of the reach of the children. Our thoughts and prayers are with this young girl and her family as they endure this unimaginable ordeal. As a community, we must work together to prevent senseless tragedies like this and ensure the safety of every child in Richmond.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

