100 mph pursuit with fentanyl, meth in vehicle lands man in prison for over 23 years

FAIRBORN — A man was found guilty of possession of fentanyl after leading police on a high-speed chase.

Alan Dominguez-Oliva was found guilty of possession of more than 20 grams of fentanyl and aggravated possession of drugs.

Troopers attempted to stop Dominguez-Oliva on I-70 after observing the vehicle driving erratically. Dominguez-Oliva did not stop, and proceeded to lead the Ohio Highway Patrol on a chase that lasted more than 40 minutes.

Records show Dominguez-Oliva reached over 100 miles per hour and ran multiple red lights.

Troopers were able to stop Dominguez-Oliva’s vehicle in Fairborn by using stop sticks.

Troopers forced Dominguez-Oliva from the vehicle and then Dominguez-Oliva lunged for a trooper’s service weapon.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Dominguez-Oliva was convicted of failure to comply and assault of an officer on top of his drug convictions.

Dominguez-Oliva was sentenced to over 23 years in prison.

