10 Ohioans formally charged for allegedly stealing nearly $500K combined from Medicaid

OHIO — Nine Medicaid providers and one recipient have been indicted for allegedly stealing a combined $478,000 from the state’s health care program for the needy.

The indictments were filed this month in Franklin County Common Pleas Court following investigations by the Ohio Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Office.

The cases include allegations of kickback schemes, overbilling and billing for services while providers were working other jobs or traveling out of state.

Yost warned that the state would continue to monitor the program for illegal activity.

“This February, remember: Love may be blind, but our investigators see just fine,” Yost said. “If you flirt with fraud, your next date will be with a judge.”

The following people were indicted:

Destiny Allen, 26, of Cleveland, was indicted for Medicaid fraud after investigators determined that $108,983 was improperly paid to her for overbilling from 2023 to 2025.

The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit operates within the Health Care Fraud Section and is tasked with prosecuting providers who defraud the state.

