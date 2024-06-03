1 trapped after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A person was trapped following a crash in Greene County early Monday morning.
Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and medics were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. to Indian Ripple and Shepherd Roads on initial reports of crash.
Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that a person was trapped inside a vehicle before state troopers got him out.
State troopers shut down the Indian Ripple and Shepherd Roads.
The crash remains under investigation.
