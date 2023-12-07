1 taken to hospital after reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in Dayton Wednesday evening.

Around 7:45 pm Dayton police and medics were called to the 700 block of Brooklyn Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

Dispatchers got a call from a man who claimed he was shot.

The man also told dispatchers he couldn’t talk.

Medics took at least one person to Miami Valley Hospital.

We are working to learn more and will update as new details become available.

