UPDATE: At least 1 taken to hospital after house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 8 p.m.:

A juvenile was injured after a house fire in Dayton Wednesday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m. Dayton fire crews were called to the first block of Colley Avenue for reports of a fire, according to Dayton Police and Fire on social media.

A medic took at least one person to Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

INITIAL REPORT:

Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire in Dayton Wednesday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m. Dayton fire crews were called to the first block of Colley Avenue for reports of a fire, according to Dayton Police and Fire on social media.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they saw heavy fire on the first floor of the home.

Photos show smoke pouring from the partially charred home.

We are working to learn more and will continue to update as new details become available.





