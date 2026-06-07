65-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash involving deer

ADAMS COUNTY — A 65-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle struck a deer in the roadway.

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Around 11:41 p.m. Friday, troopers with the Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched to US Route 52 near mile marker 25 in Adams County on reports of a motorcycle crash.

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The preliminary investigation revealed a motorcycle operated by 65-year-old Anthony Evans of Stout, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on US Route 52 when it struck a deer that was crossing the roadway.

Medics pronounced Evans dead at the scene.

Evans was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the OSHP.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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