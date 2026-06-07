Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio!
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One person won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.
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The winning numbers were 16, 32, 55, 59, 64, and the Powerball was 3.
No one won the $212 million jackpot.
The next drawing is on Monday, June 8, with a $225 million jackpot.
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