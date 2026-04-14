1 taken to hospital after crash on I-675 in Greene Co.

FAIRBORN — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-675 in Greene County on Tuesday.
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Fairborn police and medics were called to the crash on I-75 near State Route 235 around noon.
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Dispatchers said that two vehicles were involved in the crash and that one person was taken to the hospital.
Photos from iWitness7 viewers show a car upside down.
We will continue to follow this story.
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