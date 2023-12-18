1 person taken to hospital after reported stabbing in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — One person was taken to a local hospital after a reported stabbing in Trotwood, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Trotwood police and medics were dispatched to the 5000 block of Salem Bend Drive at 7:52 p.m. on Sunday.

The dispatch supervisor did confirm that one person was taken to a hospital but did not know the extent of their injuries.

Several police crews are on scene looking for the suspect who reportedly ran away on foot.

A K-9 and drone have been requested to track the suspect, the dispatcher said.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

This is a breaking news story and this page will be updated when more information is made available.

