Morning showers taper off this afternoon; Chance of snow, windy conditions Monday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Showers fade into Sunday

Snow showers and windy conditions are possible on Monday

Brief cold snap on Monday and Tuesday

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux says showers will continue this morning before generally tapering off during the afternoon hours.

Staying mild with highs around 50 degrees. Rainfall totals of around 1/2″ look likely between late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.

MONDAY: Colder air crashes into the region Monday with a clipper-type system. This system will also bring scattered snow showers. Right now it looks like most of the coverage comes during the a.m. hours, but it will continue into the second half of the day. While not much of this will stick during the day, we’ll have to watch the Monday night timeframe.

Any lingering snow past sunset could stick and make for some slick bridges/overpasses. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid-30s during the day, falling sharply to the low 20s by Tuesday morning. Blustery with winds gusting to 35 m.p.h. Snow accumulations of around a half inch are possible, and we will fine-tune this as we get closer.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies early, then some clearing. Cold. Lows near 20 and highs barely above freezing. Winds won’t be as bad with gusts near 15MPH.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine, milder. Highs rebound to the mid-40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny again with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible again by Friday. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers with highs near 50.

