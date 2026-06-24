Employee charged with murder after shooting woman inside Ohio business

EUCLID, Ohio — An Ohio business employee is facing charges after he shot and killed a woman who started an altercation with him.

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The shooting happened at a business in the 22400 block of Shore Center Drive in Euclid, Ohio, around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

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During the altercation, the 24-year-old male employee pulled out a gun and shot the victim, police said.

The 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The employee was arrested and charged with murder. His name has also not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation. Additional details are being withheld at this time “to protect the integrity of the investigation and ensure the accuracy of information released to the public," according to police.

“This tragic incident has impacted the families of those involved and our community. We extend our condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.” — Euclid Police Department

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