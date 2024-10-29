1 person injured in shooting involving Ohio police officers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting involving an Ohio police officers Monday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting occurred around 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of Denison Ave and 31st Street in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, CBS affiliate Cleveland-19 News reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Three officers were involved, according to Chief Dorothy “Annie” Todd. Two of the officers were Cleveland officers.

“Our officers from our CGIC task force along with our violent crime reduction team were in the area of West 31st and Dennison looking for a suspect in several violent crimes throughout the city,” said Chief Todd.

Chief Todd said when the officers saw the suspects, the suspects opened fire.

One suspect was hit by gunfire, according to Chief Todd. Two suspects are in custody.

None of the officers were injured in the shooting.

“We have two in custody,” said Chief Todd. “The one suspect who was struck was transported to Metro Hospital and at this time none of our officers were injured as a result of the shooting.”

It is unclear if police are looking for more suspects at this time.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



