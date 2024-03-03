1 person injured after being hit by car in Dayton

DAUTON — One person is injured after being hit by a car early Sunday morning.

Officers and medics were dispatched to the 200 block of South Harbine Ave around 6:50 on reports of a person being hit by a car.

They found one person who had been struck in an alley and had minor injuries.

It was unclear if that person was transported to an area hospital, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

