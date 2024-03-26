1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was injured in a shooting in Dayton Tuesday morning.

Dayton police were dispatched to the 40 block of Knecht Drive on reports of a shooting just before 8 a.m.

>> Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses after being struck by ship; video

One person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, but the severity of their injuries is unknown.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that a suspect is in custody.

News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the person who was shot and will update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group