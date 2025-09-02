1 person hospitalized after reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to a local hospital after a reported shooting in Dayton late Monday night.

Around 10:46 p.m. Monday, crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Valley View Drive on initial reports of an assault, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Medics took one person to a local hospital.

Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

The incident is now being investigated as a shooting, according to the sergeant.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

