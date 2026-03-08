1 person hospitalized after being struck by car

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a pedestrian strike that happened early Sunday morning in Harrison Township.

The call came in at 3:40 a.m. to the 4200 block of Wenz Court, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

One person was transported to an area hospital.

News Center 7 is working to learn the person’s condition and whether the driver will face charges.

We will continue to follow this story.

