1 juvenile arrested after reported stabbing in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — 1 person suffered minor injuries after a reported stabbing on Wednesday morning.

News Center 7 previously reported that around 2:38 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 3500 block of Stanford Place on reports of a stabbing.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital, according to the Dayton Police Department.

One juvenile was arrested and transported to the Juvenile Justice Center.

